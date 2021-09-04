Michael Gene Hicks
VICTORIA — Michael Gene Hicks, 63 went to be with the Lord after a 5 year courageous life threatening battle & illness. Michael passed Sept 1, 2021. He was born in Ganado, TX Oct. 12, 1957 to the late Billy & Eunice Hicks. Michael loved hunting, fishing, playing dominoes, & bull riding. He was a loving friend to many.
He is survived by his wife; Susie Nack Hicks, sons; Lane Hicks, Lucas (Amber) Hicks, Jordan & Lauren Anderson, 3 brothers, & 3 sisters.
A very special Thank you to Dr. Don Bunnell & Caring nurse Miranda Gallegos. Words of comfort may be made to www.victoriamortuary cremationservices.com
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (9)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (4)
- Five important laws going into effect Wednesday in Texas (3)
- Bond or no bond? That is the question. (3)
- Julia Soto (2)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Danilynn Faith Montalvo (2)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (7)
- YMCA rolls out SHTEAM bus (1)
- Mary E. Gauna (1)
- Guest column: COVID-19 misinformation leads to vaccine hesitancy, sickness, and death (1)
- Are you upset that Bootfest is canceled? (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Esmeralda Jean Hernandez (1)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Anton David Machacek (1)
- Mac Lee: Science vs. the real world (1)
- Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates (1)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (1)
- Frank T. Cavazos (1)
- ISMAEL "MO" GARZA JR. (1)
- 237 new COVID-19, 2 deaths cases reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Refugio's '2A Warriors' lead by example (1)
- Beverly Lincke (1)
- Blotter: Gun, class ring reported stolen from home (1)
- Number of COVID-19 cases in area school increase over past week. (1)
- Letter: Our president needs to make a stand against the Taliban (1)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.