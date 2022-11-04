Michael Gerald Munoz
VICTORIA — Michael Gerald Munoz, 52, of Victoria passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born March 20, 1970 to Linda Vela Munoz and the late Robert Munoz Jr. Michael worked for H-E-B for over 20 years in the grocery department. He liked listening to rock music, baseball, pool, watching Kansas City Chiefs, BBQ-ing, and most of all hanging out with his 3 baby boys who were his pride and joy.
He is survived by wife of 25 years, Tara Vianes Munoz, sons Phillip Munoz, Colton Munoz, Caleb Munoz, mother Linda Munoz, brother Jay Munoz, sisters Jessica Munoz and Sarah (Darryl) Black. He is also survived by his nephew Isaiah Black, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, brother Justin Munoz III, grandparents Robert and Sophia Munoz Sr. and Sara Macias Munoz and Leon and Ruby Vela.
Pallbearers will be Roger Orosco, Lupe Gonzales, Rolando Vela Jr., Rick Perez, Perry Perez, Richard Guzman, Albert Vianes Jr., Allen Vianes, and Ricky Folmar. Honorary pallbearers are his sons, Jay Munoz, Wade Weise, and Isaiah Black.
Visitation 5-7 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home with prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm. Funeral service 2 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Primera Iglesias Bautista 541 N. West St. Yorktown, TX. Interment to follow at Yorktown Community Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.