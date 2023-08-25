Michael J. Pfeifer
PORT LAVACA — Michael J. Pfeifer passed away peacefully on August 21 at the age of 70. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lynn; their children, Sarah Brumfield (Jason), Amy Boone (Ben), Matthew Pfeifer (Mallory); seven grandchildren; and siblings, Monica Pelech, Marcus Pfeifer, and Michelle Voss. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Mary Ann Pfeifer.
Mike lived a fulfilling and meaningful life as a rice farmer, cattle rancher, store owner, and in 2002, he was elected as the County Judge of Calhoun County. During his 16 years with the county, he (along with his team of dedicated commissioners and county staff) provided leadership during and after Hurricane Claudette and Hurricane Harvey, constructed and renovated key county facilities, and supported local economic development projects, including industrial expansions. He also led efforts for the county to acquire Green Lake for conservation. He was named “Man of the Year” by the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce in 2018.
Although he made many notable contributions to his community, he was most proud of his family. His favorite pastime was sharing a good meal and conversation with his family. Papaw Mike will be remembered for being fun, generous, and a great cook. He was a man of many interests and hobbies. From deer hunting, to nature photography, to raising and training homing pigeons, Mike Pfeifer tried it all and mastered most of it. He cherished his friendships and memories from the store, coffee shop, deer lease, livestock shows, river, and farm. He was a legend to those who were closest to him, and will be missed by so many.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 West Austin Street, Port Lavaca. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. at Grace, with interment to follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, 1517 Farm to Market Rd. 1679, Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers will be: Matthew Pfeifer, Jason Brumfield, Clay Brumfield, Ben Boone, Beth Boone, and Justin Pfeifer.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Seadrift, 103 West Baltimore Avenue, Seadrift, Texas 77983.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
