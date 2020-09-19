Michael Jack
GOODYEAR — Michael Ray Jack, 75, of Goodyear, had his body fully restored in Heaven, Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born September 18, 1944 to the late Roy and Stella Jack in Houston, TX. Michael started working for Hi-Lo Auto Parts while attending Jeff Davis High School where he graduated in 1963.
He married his high school sweetheart, Janice M. Boessling on April 17, 1964. They settled in Houston where they were blessed with a son, Allen, in 1967 and a daughter, Sheryl in 1969. They moved to Victoria TX in 1975 when Michael become the Manager of Hi-Lo Auto Parts Store #41.
Throughout his life, Michael loved his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, the Victoria Road Rangers, racing his 1965 Corvette, watching/attending NASCAR and NHRA races, as well as, his children’s school activities.
Michael and Janice moved to Goodyear in 2006 to be closer to their grandchildren. They enjoyed attending the kids’ school functions and watching them play sports. They joined Christ Lutheran Church where Michael was on staff for several years. Members could always count on Michael for a laugh over a cup of coffee on Sunday mornings.
Besides his wife Janice, Michael is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Allen & Annette of Houston, TX, daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl & Matthew White, granddaughter, Becca White, mother-in-law Bernice Guinn, and Linda Brown. Also mourning Michael is his extended family and many friends. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and his beloved grandson, Joshua White (April 27, 2019).
Our family extends our sincere thanks to Dr. Alan Bryce and his team at Mayo Clinic Phoenix for their care of Michael after his prostate cancer diagnosis in July 2010 until he made the brave decision to end treatment and switch to care through Hospice of the Valley in late January 2020. His hospice team of Joe, Cathy, Callie, and Chaplin Bob were huge blessings for the final seven months of his life.
A private Celebration of Life was held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org or Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, www.christevangelical.org
