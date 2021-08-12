Michael John Hammack
VICTORIA — Michael John Hammack transitioned to his heavenly soul August 6, 2021 at the age of 52. He was born October 9, 1968 in Victoria to John and Stella Helweg Hammack.
Due to rampant rise of COVID, a come and go only visitation will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 3:00 - 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria; masks required.
Michael was preceded in death by his son John Michael Hammack, mother Stella Helweg Ressman, niece Mary Rebecca Grayson, maternal grandparents Alvin and Mary Helweg, paternal grandparents Jewell John and Cecilia Staff Hammack.
He is survived by wife of 32 years Renee’ Heibel Hammack, son Jacob Marcus Hammack, parents John and Cathy Hammack, sisters Laurie Grayson (Chris), Sarah Smith (Lee), Step Brother Gary Smith (Linda), Father-in-Law Johnnie Charles Heibel, Mother-in-Law Sadie Hall Heibel, Sister-in-law Sandra Tompkins (Frank), Brothers-in-law Johnnie Heibel (Janice), Randy Heibel (Cindy) and Dean Heibel (Rhendi); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Michael John married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Renee’ on June 24, 1989. He was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, grandson, nephew, and best friend to MANY. He owned and managed High Pressure Cleaning Solutions LLC. with his son Jacob and was looking forward to he and Renee’ retiring in two years to continue loving life with Jacob, their family, and many friends, along with fishing, and traveling. There were so MANY things he was good at and enjoyed - Scotch and a good bourbon, pizza party’s at the “barn”, Tuesday night prayer service, crawfish, shooting, fishing, hunting, butchering (making cracklins, sausage, boudin, bacon, tamales) poker and Bouree (LOVED our Wednesday night games and yes, he “bluffed” all of you with absolutely nothing), dominoes, and gin rummy. Most of all, it was “hanging out” with family, friends, and his precious cats; and of course, cooking (creating the most unique, delicious recipes). He had an indescribable love for cats and treated ours like family members. He was a natural and had more “know how” knowledge than words can describe. He was the “go to” guy and could fix anything. If he couldn’t, he knew someone that could. Michael was the “glue” that held everyone and everything together. His “wit” is indescribable. One never knew what was coming out of his mouth next, but be assured it would make you laugh. His crazy, off the wall texts will be missed by all. Recently he discovered and became “addicted” to Tik Toc; his most favorite, “Stalekracker”.
Michael John desperately wanted to beat Covid and come home to his family, friends, and cats. He put up the hardest, most courageous fight possible and never gave up. His transitioning has left a huge hole in everyone’s heart. His family and friends would like to thank ALL of Citizen’s Medical ICU doctors, nurses, and administration for taking such outstanding care and helping him fight this battle. Too often you do not get the THANK YOU and APPRECIATION you deserve!
In lieu of flowers, get vaccinated for Michael! Donations to John Michael Hammack Memorial Scholarship Fund at Prosperity Bank are most welcomed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
