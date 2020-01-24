MICHAEL ANTHONY KNOX, SR. YORKTOWN - Michael Anthony Knox Sr, 60, of Yorktown, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born December 18, 1959, in Cuero, to the late Joseph Vernon Knox Sr and Genevieve Ann Lauer Knox. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Koenig; and brother, David Knox. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Buesing Knox; sons, Christopher Buesing and wife Roxanne, Michael Knox Jr and wife Amy, Scott Knox and wife Shannon; daughter, Donna Knox and husband Leonard Jones; grandchildren, Chase, Taylor, Peyton, Gage, Maddy, Kenley, Cullin, Genevieve, Shyanne, August, Cameron, Lauron, Mayson, Jaymon and Amayah; great-granddaughter, Isla; brothers, William Knox and wife Brenda and Joseph Knox and wife Linda; sister-in-law, Elaine Buesing; brothers-in-law, Chester Buesing and Darrell Buesing. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown, there will be a visitation 12pm - 1pm and a funeral service at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Weesatche Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Michael Knox Sr, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of one's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (6)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (5)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (3)
- March for Life to attract hundreds of anti-abortion advocates (3)
- Long walks, Walrus Ice Cream, lots of love: Happy anniversary (2)
- Guest column: Does age bring competence? (2)
- Bloomington school board fires assistant superintendent (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
Online Poll
What is your favorite Cinderella character?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.