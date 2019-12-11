MICHAEL (MICKEY) KOSTELLA VICTORIA - Michael (Mickey) James Kostella, 74, of Victoria, passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 6, 2019. Mickey was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 17, 1945 to the late Margaret Rita Scullion and Anthony Francis Costella. He moved to Victoria, Texas at the age of 5 and proudly told anyone who asked that he got to Texas as quickly as he could. Mickey was a legend to his family and gave his all with kindness and humor. He wasn't afraid to blaze his own path! He proudly served 4 years in the United States Navy as a Fire Control Technician onboard the USS Providence during the Vietnam War. Shortly afterwards, he moved to Victoria, TX and built and operated P.J.'s Seafood Shop and Diner for 35 years and dedicated a year of his life to support our troops in Iraq. Mickey's favorite piece of advice to share with his kids was "If you fly with the buzzards at night; you can't soar with us eagles in the morning!". Mickey always reminded everyone that nothing was ever as bad as it seemed. Whenever he was asked how he was doing, Mickey always responded humbly with "Better than I deserve" even during the hard times. It was in these hard times in which he named Marsha as his Angel. We are truly blessed to have had Mickey in all of our lives, he brought joy and comfort to everyone he met. Rest in peace Mickey, you will be missed. Mickey is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marsha and his children Shannon, Pat, Jenny, Mickey, their spouses and 9 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a reception to follow for a time of visit and fellowship. Memorial donations may be made to Harbor Hospice or Wounded Warriors in Mickey's name. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Victoria school conference center renamed after former superintendent (w/video) (1)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Letter: Customer denied refund for Suddenlink billing error (1)
- Victoria East custodian becomes U.S. citizen (w/video) (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
Online Poll
How much do you give to charity annually?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.