Michael Lee Roy Shefcik
PORT LAVACA — Michael Lee Roy Shefcik, known to most as “BANDIDO Big Mike” and as “Dad” to his loved ones took his last ride August 31, 2022 at the age of 61. BANDIDO Big Mike’s family and brothers will gather for visitation, Saturday September 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel located at 1604 West Austin Avenue, Port Lavaca. A service celebrating BANDIDO Big Mike’s love for life and his loyalty to his family and the Red and Gold Nation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Shefcik II, Dylon Shefcik, Juan Acosta, Anthony “Buck” King, Howard Greggs, and Shane Elliff. Honorary pallbearers are his brothers of the Red and Gold Bandido Nation.
A native of Port Lavaca, Mike was born March 11, 1961 to Calvin Lee Roy Shefcik and Catherine Charlene Newlin Shefcik. His belief in life was simple and lived with a strong code, “What’s Right is Right and What’s Wrong is Wrong, it doesn’t make a difference who you are!” On July 4, 1979 Mike married Mary Alice Morales, together they had two children Traci Michelle and Michael Lee Roy.
After owning his own body shop, “Mike’s Paint and Body” he then took over his father’s business known as “Mike’s Auto Sales” in Port Lavaca. Upon retirement in 2008 he moved to Refugio, Texas. BANDIDO Big Mike was the President of the Corpus Christi Centro Chapter (The C 4). He served and rode with pride alongside with his brothers for 21 years. BANDIDO Big Mike had just recently sewn on his 20 year patch. Besides the open roads he loved his 4 legged friends, Nickle and Scooter, he also loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, snow skiing, and camping. His journey’s took him all over the nation and everywhere he went, he never met a stranger. Mike’s presence will deeply be missed and his legacy will forever live on.
Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Shefcik; his daughter, Traci Michelle Shefcik (Juan Acosta); son, Michael Lee Roy Shefcik II; 3 grandchildren, Dylon Austen Shefcik, Kenzy Michelle Acosta, and Kendyl Nykole Acosta; parents, Calvin and Catherine Shefcik; sister, Terri Wunderlich.
Following the burial family and friends are invited to attend celebration of life at VFW Hall, 16 Konrad Road in Port Lavaca.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of “BANDIDO Big Mike” can be made to Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 West Austin Street, Port Lavaca or directly from the website payment center at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Thoughts, memories, and condolences can be sent to the family at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel Port Lavaca.

