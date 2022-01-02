Michael Martin Waldorff
VICTORIA — Michael Martin Waldorff, 71, of Victoria received his permanent wings and passed away peacefully at his home, December 18, 2021. He was born September 24, 1950 in Marianna, FL to George and Mary Frances Waldorff.
Michael proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Viet Nam Service Medal, The Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal and the Naval Aviation Air Medal. He was honorably discharged July 1975.
Michael discovered aviation at an early age and was enamored with both airplanes and gliders. He excelled in both and enjoyed a 25 year career as a Pilot for Southwest Airlines. After retiring from Southwest, flying gliders became his passion and recently completed his dream runway at his home and hangar.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Waldorff; sister, Paula Bonomo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Waldorff; nephew, David Waldorff II; and aunt, Nannie Lee.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Join us in a celebration of Mike’s life January 5, 2021 from 5-7pm at The Pumphouse, 1201 W. Stayton Street in Victoria, TX.
Words of comfort may be shared www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

