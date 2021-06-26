Michael "Mike" North Donalson
VICTORIA — Michael “Mike” North Donalson, 74 of Victoria passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was born January 19, 1947 in Hidalgo County to John A. and Hortense Taylor Donalson.
Mike was a sweet loving kind man that would go out of his way to help anyone in need. In his earlier years he enjoyed boating and water skiing, he also enjoyed listening to his favorite oldies but goodies and would sing to Adele. Mike and Adele always tried to do everything together. He loved her cooking, especially the brownies and chocolate pies, then being the loving husband he was, helped with the dishes.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Adele Maraggia Donalson; daughter, Pam Baker (Dan) of Alabama; granddaughters, Gabbie and Savannah Baker of Alabama and brother-in-laws, Frank and Tony Maraggia.
Visitation will be 4-6 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a rosary to be recited at 6 pm. The funeral mass will be 10 am on Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Kristopher Fuchs officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic, 402 S. Main, Victoria, TX 77901 or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
We would like to thank Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion and Dr. Tyson Meyer for all the care given to Mike.
