Michael “Mike”
Woodrow Haner
VICTORIA — The thought of Mike puts a smile on our faces, and his examined life fills us with a deep love and compassion for this great man.
Mike’s story began in the spring of 1944. The eldest of three boys was born on April 23 in Houston, where his father, Lt. Col. William USAF (ret), was based. His mother, Kitty, was a strong military mother who ran her home with Air Force precision, earning her the nickname ‘Col. Kitty’. She coupled that precision with grace and instilled those values and a love of God in Mike. The family traveled to Japan, where he spent several early childhood years and, then on to New York, then quickly as they could, settled back in Texas, where Mike and his brothers grew up in Pearland. Mike attended Pearland High School, graduating in 1962. Eagerly, Mike enrolled at the University of Arkansas, then with more clarity, moved on to Texas A&M University, graduated, and then attended the University of Maryland.
Mike was an Airman of the US Air Force, serving around the globe, a patriot in the long Vietnam War. For his job, he maintained aircraft operating as an Electrical Repair Technician on airbases. After a distinguished military career, the day finally came when he could go home, an honorably discharged Captain’s Air Force career switched tacks to the small business world.
A strong supporter of his community, he combined his passion and his military experience to build Electronic Security Services, protecting schools, churches, and many others in Houston and surrounding areas. His son and best friend, David, joined in, and they worked together, which thrilled Mike. Genuinely loved and respected by his team, Mike put his heart and soul into protecting his community, keeping alert logs in his journal every day. Mike built his business from the ground up, and due to his strong work ethic, the company celebrates its 50th anniversary later this year.
Mike was a man of strong faith. He was a tolerant and patient man. A devoted member of his church, Mike often volunteered to drive the church bus for retreats and other events. At a church service, he met the love of his life, Sharold. Possibly inspired by his passion for electronics, he adored this ‘Live Wire’! Her generosity and enthusiasm captured his heart, and they went everywhere together in their 18 years of marriage. Their favorite thing to do was traveling to their watch grandkid’s sporting events, never missing a Little League game, or their beloved Astros, or taking a trip to their favorite getaway on the Guadalupe River in Gonzales. You could always depend on them to show up to any family event.
Mike mastered the art of storytelling. We just knew he would either inspire or teach and always entertain us each time. He told stories that made us think about things in ways we’ve never thought of them before, stories about his time in the war, and stories that made you realize how much he loved his country and fellow countrymen.
Mike’s patriotism was inspiring. He never missed the chance to extend a “Thank You” to a fellow veteran. Mike shared his beliefs fearlessly and never judged others. He knew that true patriotism unites us. His life taught us that we must put our differences aside to help our countrymen in need. He took his grandkids to museums rather than arcades. He collected memorabilia yet shared it with his grandson Eli, a fellow WWII collector. Mike’s legacy teaches that being part of one nation, under God, motives us towards a mission to make our country better; it unites us and gives us a sense of purpose and belonging.
Mike was many things. He was a true patriot. He was a husband. He was a father and grandfather, ‘Papa Mike.’ He was a businessman.
Mike was an avid animal lover. He was a volunteer and a storyteller. He was also a model train hobbyist and collector of military memorabilia, and much more. But mostly, Mike was a faithful servant of Christ Jesus.
He was a great man.
We admire him for all of these things, but we love him because he was our Papa Mike, Father, and husband. Anyone lucky enough to have found themselves on the receiving end of his famous bear hug and his whispers of “I love You” knows that this is what we will miss most.
When you distill the essence, love defines Mike Haner’s life.
Peacefully, a great man of faith finished the race with the endurance of a champion. Michael Woodrow Haner entered his heavenly home on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sharold; his son, David Michael (Laura) of Bacliff TX; his daughter Barbara Schuler, Spring, TX; his stepsons, Derrick Garrett (Jeni) of Cuero, TX and Chad Garrett (Melissa) of Port Aransas, TX; his grandsons, Michael David, Jake Garrett (Mackenzie) Eli and Ethan Garrett, and Kate and Beau Garrett; his great-grandson, Karter Garrett; his brother, William Haner (Diane) of Meridian, MS; and his nephews Kerry Haner, Marc Haner (Leighann) and Eric Haner (Audrey); and niece Adrienne Bird. He was predeceased by his loving parents Lt. Col. William and Kitty Haner, and a younger brother, Kerry, and nephew, Christopher Haner.
In remembrance of a life well-lived, a Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 14 at Journey Church at 120 S Main Street in Victoria, Texas. Interment to follow at Friends Church Cemetery in Friendswood, TX at a later date. Donations in honor of Mike may be sent to Journey Church online JoinJourney.church.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (9)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (2)
- Victoria East Senior earns Eagle Scout rank (3)
- David Snell, Sr. (2)
- Fun-loving dancers turn street into a dance floor at "Rock the Park" event (1)
- Signs will not deter smugglers (1)
- Community evaluates VISD bonds, salary increase options (2)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- Letter: Our true founding (6)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- An Encounter with God can renew our hearts and minds (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Evelyn Schmerber Sherrill (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- Victoria man sentenced to 99 years in prison (1)
- The American Rescue Plan will send $32 million to Victoria (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
Online Poll
Does your church have a family picnic event?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.