MICHAEL N. MARTIN VICTORIA - Michael Norbert "RoRo" Martin was born on October 20, 1948 in Breckenridge, TX and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Victoria, TX at the age of 71. He was raised in Corpus Christi before moving to Austin to attend St. Edwards High School. After graduation in 1967, Mike joined the United States Army Reserves 527th General Supply Company of Victoria, TX from 1968 to 1974. He then settled in Cuero and joined Southern Pacific Rail Road where he worked for many years as a railroad Conductor. After an early railroad retirement, Mike started Four Seasons Pools & Spas, a pool service company, and spent the rest of his career enjoying the outdoors while serving his customers. Outside of his work, Mike had many hobbies, friends, and joys in his life. His children and grandchildren were his proudest accomplishment; he was fondly known as "RoRo" and his deep, bellowing, baritone voice often brought fun tears that will forever be a memory for them. Mike was an incredible chef and always had a gourmet meal ready for anyone, quickly earning him the name "Chef Miguel" by friends and family alike. He loved fishing in the saltwater with his closest buddies, watching the Longhorns and Aggies play football, playing clinker with his grandchildren, and late nights with rock n roll in "Mike's garage". Mike's faith led him to Holy Family Catholic Church where he was a member and actively participated in ACTS ministry with his Brothers in Christ. His greatest love, aside from his family, was traveling and exploring the world with his beautiful wife, Gail. Mike was a no-frills kind of guy who knew no strangers, had the biggest heart in the room, and was known to so many as "Just Mike". We already miss his bear hugs, booming voice, and amazing meals, but we all know he is smiling upon us from Heaven above. He is survived by his wife, Gail Turcotte Martin of 27 years; brother, Pat (Wanda) Hays and their son, Tristan; daughter, Crissa (Ron) Fontenot and their children, Jaxon and Ben; son, Jeffery Martin; son, Jason (Megan) Jaynes and their children, Luke, Cole, and Eden; daughter, Haley (Tyler) Revel and their children, Jamie, Oliver, Harper, Georgia, and Lucy; son, Ryan Jaynes and his child, Mason. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Polly Burke; mother, Billie Anne Burke; father-in-law, Richard Turcotte; and brother, Tracy Morris Hays. A Rosary will be led by the family on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home from 10:30 am to 11:00 am followed by a memorial service officiated by Brother Dale Turner at 11:00 am. A light reception will follow to celebrate Mike's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to two charities he loved and supported, Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.wish.org or Little Angels at www.littleangelsserviceteam.org. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
