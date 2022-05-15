Michael Ortiz
VICTORIA — Michael Ortiz 53 of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born November 1, 1968 in Beeville, Texas to the late Pete Ortiz, Jr. and Frances Gutierrez Ortiz.
Michael leaves behind to cherish his memories his son; Michael Ortiz Sr (Victoria), daughter; Amanda Ortiz, grandchildren; Michael J Ortiz Jr, Mya Ortiz, Matthew Ortiz, Miles Ortiz, Miko Ortiz, and Arles Hernandez, Siblings; Cyndi Ortiz Handly (Keith) and Edward Ortiz (Patsy), Sister-in-law; Janie Ortiz and many other family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron Ortiz.
Michael was a very simple man and was known for working hard and coming home to relax. He worked for the Port of Victoria for many years as maintenance and security. Michael had a passion for fishing and collecting lots of fishing gear. As his pass time Michael would enjoy a tall glass of fruit punch and watching his favorite tv shows; Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, Family Feud, and Baywatch. Michael is going to be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
