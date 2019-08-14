Owens, Michael

MICHAEL SCOTT OWENS CUERO - Michael Scott Owens, 24, of Cuero passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born August 25, 1994 in Fort Worth to Keith and Liliana Brignoni-Kann. He was a CDL Truck Driver and enjoyed art, drawing and creating things. He loved the outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing and shooting guns. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Mechelle (Koki) Rocha of Chicago, Vanessa Whennen of Chicago, Ivonne Ritter of Maine, Kiley (Theo) Vasquez of Cuero, Melinda (Eddy) Garibay of Cuero and Athena Martin of Fort Worth; brothers, Carl (Amy) Watson of Maine, Mark Owens of Cuero, Nick Corella of California and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, 9AM, at Freund Funeral Home with Funeral Services to begin at 10 AM with Pastor Glen Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Freund Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

