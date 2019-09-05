MICHAEL PAUL REHA VICTORIA - On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Michael Paul Reha passed away at the age of 67. Michael was born on December 6, 1951 in Victoria, TX to Andrew and Myrtle Reha. After graduating high school, he went to work for Safety Steel and retired in 1995.His greatest joy was his grandchildren. PawPaw Mike, as he was affectionately known, rarely missed anything his grandchildren were involved in. He was, by far, their biggest fan. However, his passion was any and everything to do with trains. He was an avid collector of model trains, loved going to train shows and would just sit and watch the trains for hours. For those that knew him, knew that he was a stubborn, kind, generous man that was always punctual. He spent years volunteering at Wednesday Friends and other events at Trinity Lutheran Church. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Andrew, and mother, Myrtle. He is survived by his sister and best friend, Alice Reha and brother Andy Reha; daughter, Misty Kutchka and husband Patrick Kutchka; grandchildren Rebekah Stevens and her husband Wayne, Ethan Reha, Paige Kutchka and Allison Kutchka; step-children Travis Nelson, Richard Nelson and his wife Carol and Larry Nelson; step-grandchildren, Cody Beldin, Michael Nelson, Aaron Nelson, Kayla Nelson, Grayson Nelson, Deva Ladwig, and LanaKay Ladewig; and 9 step-great-grandchildren. Memorial Service held at Covenant Life Center, 108 Cozzi CircleFriday, September 6, 2019 at 5:30pm
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- And it's only Monday (3)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- You can help newspaper analyze Harvey recovery spending (3)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Little-known Kansas company lands in Victoria after Hurricane Harvey (2)
- School report cards - Dr. Seuss style (1)
- Victoria College adopts budget, conducts first public hearing for tax rate (1)
- Melvins employees to retire in September after 43 years (1)
- Family says police raid causes costly damage to home (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.