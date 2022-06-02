Michael Ray
Dominey, Sr.
VICTORIA — Michael Ray Dominey, Sr. 68, lovingly known as, “Red”, of Victoria passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation Thursday, June 2nd from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. A Funeral Service celebrating Michael’s life will be held Friday, June 3rd at 10:00AM at Grace Memorial Chapel @ Memory Gardens, 8819 US Hwy 87 North in Victoria. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Michael Ray Dominey, Jr., Travis Lee Dominey, Dr. Tina Marie Dominey, Brandon Ray Dominey, John Andrew Smith, Jason Christopher Smith, Nicholas Adam Brundage, Jr.
Michael was born April 28, 1954, in Ganado, Texas, to Everett and Bonnie Joyce Goldsberry Dominey. Michael married his love, Linda Jo Parker, June 22, 1974. He worked as a letter carrier for the U. S. Postal Service for over 40 years before retiring, it was his fellow postal friends that called him “Red” because of red hair. Michael was an avid history buff and thoroughly enjoyed genealogy studies into his family’s history. His love of history led him to join several groups and participating in numerous Civil War reenactments as a Confederate Soldier and Republic of Texas Reenactment as a soldier; he was also a lifelong member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. Michael was always involved in reenactments in Goliad, at the Alamo and the San Jacinto Monument. Along with his actual participation in historical reenactments, Michael also enjoyed being involved with numerous films that were centered around the different wars and battles. Michael’s in-depth knowledge of the battles, his love for his family and friends will be deeply missed. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Joyce Dominey; and his brother, Everett Wayne Dominey.
Michael leaves behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 years Linda Jo Dominey; sons, Michael Ray Dominey, Jr. (Claudia) and Travis Lee Dominey; his father, Everett Dominey; grandchildren, Brandon Ray Dominey and Nicholas Brundage, and Hollee Lynn Dominey; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and John C. Smith; brother-in-law, Roger Ownbey; sister-in-law, Florentina Dominey; niece, Dr. Tina Marie Dominey (Brandon); nephews, John Smith and Jason Smith; uncle, Elmer Dominey, longtime friend; Steve Henkel; numerous other loving family members, all his US Postal workers family, all his fellow reenactment teams and his film family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
