MICHAEL ERIC RENDON VICTORIA - Michael Eric Rendon, 30, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 19th 2019 after a fatal car accident. He was a life-long Victoria resident born January 31, 1989 and the only son to Mary Elsa Rendon. He graduated from Memorial High School in 2007 and went on to work in the oilfield working at Convenant Testing Technologies. Michael Eric was devoted to his family and friends. He loved all sports and spending time with others. He is survived by his mother, Mary Elsa Rendon, his grandparents, Israel and Maria Casarez, aunts, and many cousins. His beautiful spirit will be celebrated at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home on January 10th, 2020 from 1-7 pm with a Rosary beginning at 7. Services for Michael will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home Chapel at 11 am.
