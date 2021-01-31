Michael Ross Pizalate
VICTORIA — Michael Ross “Mike” Pizalate, surrounded by his loving family, was welcomed to his eternal home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Mike was born October 9, 1950, in Hearne, Texas., the only son of Ross and Mary Stella (Trentacost) Pizalate. After graduating Hearne High School in 1969, he attended Blinn Junior College. Mike started his career with Southern Pacific Railroad as a Brakeman and retired as a Conductor after 20 years of service in 1991.
Mike had many different hobbies during his lifetime, which he enjoyed with full force: bass fishing, raising cattle, bay fishing, skeet-shooting (which didn’t last long), riding motorcycles (especially his Harleys), hunting, and playing golf. Mike’s true passion though was cars! Throughout his lifetime, he owned over 70 vehicles, which were always kept in pristine condition. Mike was quick to replace any car that did not live up to his “standards”. Only a few close relatives and friends knew Mike was musically inclined; he played the accordion and coronet, but truly enjoyed playing his harmonicas, even though he only knew two songs, “The Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Old Susanna”. Above all, Mike cherished his time with family and friends.
On June 10, 1997, Mike married Toni Roeder, his best friend and companion. Together they shared an adventurous journey of over 23 years, traveling, salt-water fishing, casinos, golfing, and just enjoying life. There was never a dull moment!
Mike is survived by his loving family: wife, Toni; his two children James (Shawnee) Pizalate and Jana (Dwain) Garber. Being Pappa Mike and GrandPa Mike was one of Mike’s proudest roles to grandsons Weston Pizalate and Trevor Garber. Mike also leaves behind his fur baby, Maggi Mae, their much loved schnauzer.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Mary Stella Pizalate.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1:30 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, Texas. If you are unable to attend, please click on Mike’s link at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to join the live stream of the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of South Texas (361-572-4300), or the Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center (361-575-8573).
His family wants to express their profound gratitude to Mike’s outstanding medical team who gave him exceptional and compassionate care: Drs. Richard Leggett, Samuel Copeland, Daniel Cano, Miguel Sierra-Hoffman, and Haresh Kumar, as well as all the nurses, therapists and support staff at Citizens Medical Center, the HealthPlex, and Citizens Home Health Care.
Mike was always sharing life stories with anyone who would listen, and had the ability to bring a laugh to any situation. Mike will be truly missed by his family and close friends for his love, friendship and zest for living the good life!
Fond memories and words of comfort may be shared online at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
