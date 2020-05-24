MICHAEL ANTHONY SALAZAR VICTORIA - Michael Anthony Salazar, 49, a native of Victoria, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Tuesday, May 26th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2901 Pleasant Green Drive in Victoria, rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00AM, Wednesday, May 27th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Hernandez, Hector Hernandez, Jr., Logan Robles, Jacob Hysquierdo, Nathan Fuentes, Christopher Guerra, Cameron Hernandez and Dylan Rivera. Honorary pallbearer is Robert Riviera Michael was born, December 2nd, 1970 to the late Antonio Arroyo and Pauline Gonzales Salazar. Michael was our special angel sent to our family; he expressed his love in his own special way. Michael loved music and dancing. He was always the "life of the party" and enjoyed spending time with family, being outside and gathering for BBQ's. Michael will be deeply missed by all his friends and family. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Pauline Salazar; his paternal grandparents, Jose and Catarina Salazar; his maternal grandparents, Juan Gonzales and George and Juanita Rodriguez; his aunts, Minnie Herrera, Maria Gonzales, Beatrice Sanchez; his uncle, Manuel Sanchez; and one great-nephew, Jayce Villarreal. Michael is survived by his four sisters, Deborah Salazar (Bobby Joe), Julie Hernandez, Sandra Salazar (Benny) and Liza Salazar; 9 nieces and nephews; 22 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great niece; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends. Thoughts and memories maybe shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
