MICHAEL TRISTAN, JR. GANADO - Michael Tristan, Jr. "Michael T." of Ganado died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 39. Michael was born on December 4, 1980 in Ganado, Texas to Michael Tristan, Sr., and Dolores Lesak Tristan. He was the first of three children. Michael attended and graduated from Ganado High School in May of 1999. He attended Sul Ross University and Houston Tillotson College in Austin, Texas. Michael married Valerie Villegas on September 23, 2006. Michael is survived by his loving wife Valerie, beautiful daughters Mariah and Isabel, and handsome son; Michael Tristan, III, also known as "Bubba T". He is also survived by his parents, Michael ,Sr. and Dolores Tristan, his sister; Vanessa, and his brother Ty Jacob Tristan, Sr. Michael was an active member of the Knights of Columbus of Nada, Texas, he was a member of the 1996 State Semifinal Ganado High School Football team competing against Groveton at the Houston Astrodome. He enjoyed coaching Little League and Youth Football. Michael was an avid Houston Astros Fan, Houston Texans fan, and the University of Texas football team. Michael will be missed not only by his family, but others who knew him through work, baseball, softball, football, hunting, fishing, golfing, and competing in barbecue cookoffs. Pallbearers will be Ty Jacob Tristan, Sr., John Tristan, J.R. Rodriguez, Chris Lesak, Joby Lesak, Kyle Lesak, Martin Tristan, Jr., Augustine Tristan, Jorge Noriega, Marco Noriega, Orlando Noriega, Armando Garcia, and Eric Perry, Sr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ty Jacob Tristan, Jr., C.J. Tristan, Javi Facio, and the Ganado High School Class of 1999. There was a visitation on Tuesday, April 21st at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel, with a Private Graveside Service on Wednesday, April 22nd with Father Kirby Hlavaty officiating. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, Texas 77962, 361-771-2120.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.