MICHAEL LEONARD WEINMANN EDNA - Michael Leonard Weinmann, age 59, was born October 4, 1960 in Ganado, Texas, to Leonard Weinmann and Mary Marek Weinmann. He went to be with the Lord in Victoria, Texas on January 1, 2020, surrounded by his daughters, stepson, his former wife, his pastor and loved ones. Michael had a brief struggle with a very aggressive type cancer which was the cause of his death. Michael was a life-long resident of Edna. He was a 1979 graduate of Edna High School. Michael worked for Atkinson and Associates for 32 years. Michael traveled all over the United States in those 32 years, building primarily fast food restaurants. Michael made friends everywhere he went. It could be said Michael holds the record for building the most Whataburger restaurants. Michael is survived by his daughters Sarah and Hannah Weinmann; stepson Tyler Nickel(Torie); granddaughter Scarlett Nickel; sisters Dorothy Kollaja; Genevieve Yendrey (Eugene); Rose Ricks, Betty Kildair (Paul); Georgie Templin (Michael); Patsy Franks (Terry); many nieces and nephews; his former wife Schannen Weinmann; and his Atkinson family. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Mary Weinmann and brother-in-law Forrest Ricks. Michael was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Edna, Texas. One of the highlights of Michael's life was his experiences during his "Walk to Emmaus". Michael was a cornerstone of the FUMC Mission Team that for the past seven years has journeyed to the Texas Valley area to build houses for needy families. With Michael's leadership, his skills as a master carpenter, and with God's blessing, the mission team was able to build and furnish a three-bedroom home for the needy families in twelve days every summer. He never missed an opportunity to help anyone in need. The lives that Michael touched during his life's walk are too numerous to list. Michael treated each challenge as an opportunity. Truly Michael was a giant among men, a gentle and loving man who was loved by all and admired by many. Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, at the First United Methodist Church of Edna at 11:00 AM with a reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the First United Methodist Church of Edna's Mission Fund. Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation services, Victoria, Tx 361-578-4646
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader's gift package to the White House (7)
- Letter: Regular citizens are not 'woke,' they are angrily awakened (6)
- Victorians plan to start new decade with a bang (5)
- Letter: The metamorphosis of the Democratic Party (5)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (4)
- Letter: Reader is dismayed by impeachment of President Trump (3)
- Letter: It's time to give Bootfest the 'boot' (3)
- Family receives full set of new Kamin furniture (2)
- Letter: Protocol needed for armed bystanders at active shooter situations (2)
- Letter: Coverage of airport rehabilitation has evolved (4)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.