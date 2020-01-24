MICHAEL WERNER DENTLER AUSTIN - Michael Werner Dentler passed on from our midst on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 63. He was born on March 22, 1956 in Victoria Texas to Werner F. Dentler and Verline Mehnert Dentler. He shared that birthdate with his mother and grandmother. Michael is survived by his wife, Eileen Neumann Dentler, mother, Verline Mehnert Dentler Schroeter, stepfather, Harlan Schroeter, brothers: Charles Dentler (Julie) and Ronny Dentler (Darla), sisters: Dawn Dentler Foerster (Darwin) and Claudette Dentler Hofer (Russell), stepson, Aaron Kuehner, and brother-in-law, Robert Neumann. He is also survived by 30 nieces and nephews, and his step family. Michael was preceded in death by his first wife, Mitzi Brownfield Dentler, father, Werner Fritz Dentler, grandparents, Louis and Lillie Lundschen Mehnert and Edwin and Hedwig Kelm Dentler. Michael enjoyed family gatherings with siblings and cousins. Trees, cats, and seeing his classmates from high school gave him joy. Michael loved to study and discuss the Book of Urantia as he was a spiritual person. He greatly enjoyed his job as a test technician for 11 years at Kodiak Assembly. Memorials can be made to Urantia in Austin or a memorial of your choice. A memorial service will be held at The Settlement Home for Children venue at 1607 Colony Creek, Austin, on February 29, 1:00 pm.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (6)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (5)
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (4)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- March for Life to attract hundreds of anti-abortion advocates (3)
- Long walks, Walrus Ice Cream, lots of love: Happy anniversary (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
Online Poll
Who is your favorite comic book hero?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.