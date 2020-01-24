,

MICHAEL WERNER DENTLER AUSTIN - Michael Werner Dentler passed on from our midst on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 63. He was born on March 22, 1956 in Victoria Texas to Werner F. Dentler and Verline Mehnert Dentler. He shared that birthdate with his mother and grandmother. Michael is survived by his wife, Eileen Neumann Dentler, mother, Verline Mehnert Dentler Schroeter, stepfather, Harlan Schroeter, brothers: Charles Dentler (Julie) and Ronny Dentler (Darla), sisters: Dawn Dentler Foerster (Darwin) and Claudette Dentler Hofer (Russell), stepson, Aaron Kuehner, and brother-in-law, Robert Neumann. He is also survived by 30 nieces and nephews, and his step family. Michael was preceded in death by his first wife, Mitzi Brownfield Dentler, father, Werner Fritz Dentler, grandparents, Louis and Lillie Lundschen Mehnert and Edwin and Hedwig Kelm Dentler. Michael enjoyed family gatherings with siblings and cousins. Trees, cats, and seeing his classmates from high school gave him joy. Michael loved to study and discuss the Book of Urantia as he was a spiritual person. He greatly enjoyed his job as a test technician for 11 years at Kodiak Assembly. Memorials can be made to Urantia in Austin or a memorial of your choice. A memorial service will be held at The Settlement Home for Children venue at 1607 Colony Creek, Austin, on February 29, 1:00 pm.

