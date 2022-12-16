Michelle Ann “Mickey” Parma
CUERO — Michele Ann “Mickey” Parma, 75, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born September 12, 1947 in Victoria to James Steven and Grace Francis Shiller O’Connor Sr. She married Larry Parma on September 10, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Victoria. She has been in the Cuero/Ratcliffe community for the last fifty years. She worked in the insurance industry over forty years in Cuero, Victoria and Yoakum. She was a former member of Cuero Pilot Club and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church. She enjoyed gambling trips with family and friends even though she didn’t go to win, she just went to play and visit. She loved supporting and watching her grandkids play sports and everything else they were involved in.
She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-six years; daughter, Kelly (Justin) Gabrysch of Victoria; sons, Keith (Robin) Parma of Cuero and Kevin (Kathleen) Parma of Victoria; brother, Jimmy O’Connor of Victoria; grandchildren, Taylor Parma of San Antonio, Tyler Parma of Fort Polk, LA, Olivia Parma of Victoria, Jaxson Parma of Victoria, Brody Gabrysch of Victoria and Blake Gabrysch of Victoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sherrill Oeding and brothers, Francis O’Connor and Everett Soots.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to begin at 5:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 19, 2022, 10 AM at St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Justin Gabrysch, Tyler Parma, Arlen Parma, Jeff Jacob, Dale Murray, Jason Oeding, Ben Parma III and Trey Parma.
Honorary Pallbearers include Taylor Parma, Olivia Parma, Jaxson Parma, Brody Gabrysch and Blake Gabrysch.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria. Mickey rarely missed a school event and supported four of her grandkids that attend Trinity Episcopal School.
You may send condolences or sign the guest book at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria home dazzles community with holiday lights show
- Industrial's Collins resigns as volleyball coach
- 1 injured in Victoria shooting
- LIVE UPDATES: Refugio falls to Hawley in state title game
- Victoria man arrested on theft and assault charges
- Crash blocking I-90 EB lane near Bozeman, multiple crashes reported in area
- Hawley denies Refugio's bid for sixth state title
- Luke Hobbs named Schulenburg AD/football coach
- Refugio pays for mistakes in championship loss to Hawley
- Refugio's Campbell becomes more than just a speedster
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.