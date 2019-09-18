Enterline, Michelle

MICHELLE GRACE ENTERLINE MAGNOLIA - Michelle Grace Enterline was born in Cuero, Texas on August 24, 1979, and passed away in Tomball, Texas on September 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Mildred Metting, and Roy and Clara Mae Binz. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Cameron Enterline; her children, Brynna Enterline, Sydney Enterline, and Garrett Enterline; her parents, Dwight and Grace Binz; brothers, Daniel Binz and wife Lindsay, and Shane Ressman and wife Amy; parents-in-law, Stanley and Linda Enterline; and brothers-in-law, Ross Enterline, and Cullen Enterline. Michelle's family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation from 5-8 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Klein Funeral Home, 14711 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX 77355. A funeral service for Michelle will be held at 10am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Wildwood Methodist Church in Magnolia, followed by burial at 3pm at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, TX that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, Michelle's family requests that donations be made to one of the two organizations listed below: The Judy Banning Memorial Fund - Funds Wildwood Christian Academy scholarships https://giving.ncsservices.org/App/Form/a2e28b73-37e7-40c1-a266-4a0c4983ff2a GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer : www.go2foundation.org

