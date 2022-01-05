MICHELLE “SHELLY” RENE LARSON
EDNA — Michelle “Shelly” Rene Larson, 50, of Edna, went to be with the Lord on January 2nd, 2022. She was born on April 15th, 1971 in Marrero, Louisiana to Charles Owen Mann and Juanita June Jackson.
Michelle was an active member of LifePointe Fellowship in Victoria, Texas. Together with her husband, Kevin Larson were foster parents of thirty one foster children. Of whom, they adopted three.
Michelle is survived by her husband; Kevin Dale Larson, her children; Lane Alexei Larson (Sheridan), Luke Junior Larson, Daya Faith Larson, her grandchild; Lucy Paige Larson, her parents; Charles Owen Mann (Gloria), Juanita June Verrett (Vince), her siblings; Donovan Mann, Brian Verrett, Justin Mann, and her grandmother; Juanita Jackson.
Michelle is preceded in death by her grandparents; Morris and Sue Mann, Jesse Jackson Sr., and her brother; Zachary Mann.
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, January 9th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at LifePointe Fellowship, with Pastor Leslie Cole officiating. The address is 8150 Nursery Dr, Victoria, Texas 77904.
