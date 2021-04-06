MICHELLE SLOAT RUBIO
VICTORIA — Michelle Sloat Rubio went to be with the Lord March 28, 2021, Palm Sunday at the age of 65. She was born August 8, 1955 to William (Bill) Dorothy Sloat in Detroit, Michigan.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jeff Sloat.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 yrs, Fermin O. Rubio Jr.
Michelle was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed keeping in touch with all her loved ones.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Anglin, Eric Emmons, Che Flores, Fernando Flores, John West Sloat, Cisco Flores, Carlos Cline and Jacob Flores; Daughters, Julia Flores and Monica Emmons.
