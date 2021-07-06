Michelle Villarreal
TIVOLI — On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Michelle Ann Villarreal age 47, unfurled her wings and flew to join the Lord. She was born on July 10, 1974 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Raymond and Gloria Villarreal. She graduated from Austwell - Tivoli High School. She was employed by Glass Family of Companies as a Human Resources Manager. She reveled in being a mother to her son TJ whom she loved deeply. She is preceded in death by her Aunt Nancy Villarreal and her Aunt Joann Perez. She is survived by her son Timothy Jones (TJ), parents Raymond F. Villarreal and Gloria Villarreal, Aunt Rosemary Williams, brother Derrick Villarreal, sister Erika Villarreal, nieces Alexis Sharpe, Autumn Villarreal, Tatum Villarreal, Madelyn Villarreal and nephew Rhett Carter Villarreal. Memorial services have been set for July 10, 2021 from 11am - 2pm at Parkway Baptist Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Dr., Victoria, Texas. We would like to thank Dr. Nevah and his whole medical team of doctors at Houston Hermann Memorial in the Sarofim Pavilion. Their knowledge and compassion is so appreciated. We also must thank Dr. Bunnell at Memorial Medical and all the nurses that continually helped Michelle stay comfortable and were so kind to her and encouraging. Last but not least our special appreciation to Hospice of South Texas and to her nurses Kathleen, Kimberly, Billie and James - your love and support to help guide Michelle to her final home in Heaven, pain free and peacefully as well as the support you gave her family. They are truly God’s soldiers and angels at work on this earth. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of South Texas the Dornburg Center - 1005 Mallette Dr. Victoria, Tx 77904.
