Mickey R. Maxey
VICTORIA — Mickey R. Maxey, 79, of Victoria, Texas, made his heavenly journey on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Cuero, Texas to the late David Robert and Bonnie Lou Maxey on October 3, 1941. Mickey was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the Texas Department of Transportation, where he was a Regional District Quality Control Manager, Material and Tests Division. Mickey enjoyed learning and accomplishing several interesting hobbies in life from model airplanes, fishing, hunting, golf, real estate, skeet/trap shooting, private pilot, restoration of old vehicles, scooters, motorcycles, wood-working, guitar playing, leatherwork, men’s group at FELC, and living/working at the ranch with his daughter and son-in-law.
In addition to his parents, Mickey is preceded in death by his loving wife, Altha J. Maxey; and brother, David L. Maxey.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Mark Kirkpatrick; sister, Barbara Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Barbara Maxey; along with dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral and graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Memory Gardens with Jim Pearson of First English Lutheran Church, Victoria, Texas and Jeff and Donna Gore of Cowboy Ministries officiating.
Pallbearers will be David Ray Maxey, D.J. Maxey, Lynn Mascheck, Matthew Mascheck, Brent Mascheck, and Brian Neskora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First English Lutheran Church, Victoria, Texas or personal preference.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
