Mickey Shook
VICTORIA — Mickey Shook, 100, of Victoria, Texas passed away, Friday, April 23, 2021. She was born January 10, 1921 to Johnny Leroy Reeder Sr and Olive Cereta Hendricks in Iowa Park, Texas. Mickey began ministry at a very early age, teaching vacation bible school, traveling with the State Mission Board playing piano for revivals and camp meetings.
Mickey was a Deputy District Clerk in Refugio, Texas before moving to Alaska in 1982. She served as a volunteer craft worker for the Anchorage Senior Center volunteering over 1,500 hours a year. She also worked along side her son Tommie R Shook Jr as school secretary at the North Anchorage Christian Academy and helped distribute food through the Church of God pantry. Mickey returned to Victoria, Texas in 2005. She volunteered at the local Salvation Army and taught a Thursday morning Bible Study in addition to participating in weekly nursing home ministry singings with local residents. She helped wrap gifts and answered the phone thanking local residents for their donations. Mickey was an active Bible Study leader. She was an excellent Bible Teacher and avid supporter of her church.
Mickey is survived by three of her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren.
Mickey is a charter member of the Northgate Church of God.
Visitation and viewing will be held Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Northgate Church of God, 206 Broadmoor.
Service will be held at the Northgate Church of God on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 at 1:00pm followed by a grave side memorial at Crescent Valley.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated Column: Dollar votes: Measures to restrict voter access costs state billions over time (14)
- Ballot blockers: Legislature tried to impede voters’ access to ballot box (14)
- Letter: The MAGA crowd could never appreciate a decent, competent, honest president like Biden (10)
- Syndicated column: Claim the right to dust off your gun (7)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (13)
- Letter: Victoria needs a mayor that will carry on the great legacy of Rawley McCoy (4)
- Shrine to Virgin Mary near Hallettsville vandalized (4)
- With bond on ballot and 3 seats up for grabs, it's time to vote (2)
- Mystery History (2)
- Political cartoon for April 23 (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.