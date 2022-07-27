Miguel “Mike” Escalona Ramos
VICTORIA — Miguel “Mike” Escalona Ramos, Sr. gained his wings and entered into Paradise July 20, 2022 at the young age of 62-years-old. Mike was born May 23, 1960 in Victoria, Texas to Salome A. Ramos and Carmen Escalona Ramos.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation at Grace Funeral Home, Thursday July 28, 2022 from 6PM-8PM at 2401 Houston Highway with a rosary to be recited at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Friday July 29, 2022 from 1PM at 208 W. River St. with burial to directly follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Miguel “Mike” Ramos, Jr., Marcus Miguel Ramos, Sal Ramos Jr, Lorenzo Ramos, Miguel Ramos, III, Lucas Ramos, Matthew Ramos, and Tony Perales.
Honorary Pallbearers: All extended sons that Mike was “Pops” to.
Mike was preceded in death by his parental grandparents Urbano and Josephina Ramos, maternal grandparents Manuel and Matilda Escalona and mother-in-law Carmen S. Rodriquez.
Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 35 years Martha Rodriquez Ramos, parents, Salome and Carmen Ramos; children; Miguel Ramos, Jr., Monique Perales (Tony), Marcus Miguel Ramos, and Kourtney Lehnert, siblings; Sal Ramos, Jr. (Anna), Alicia Ramos, Judy Lopez, Omar Ramos and Lorenzo Ramos (April), grandchildren; Miguel Romeo Ramos III, Destiny Marie Ramos, Khloe Rain Ramos, Makayla Rae Guajardo, Khloe Perales, Tristan Perales, Joseph Laughlin, Michael Ramos and Carley Perales, father-in-law; Ricardo Rodriquez along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members.
Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a long-time member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and a devoted family man. Anyone who knew Mike will have an awesome lasting impression of him. While in the work force Mike dedicated 6 years to being a Direct Care Professional Level III at Devereux working in the adult men unit and many years of warehousing. He was a fan of sports but an avid fan of football especially LSU and Houston Texans. Mike was well known for enjoying and listening to different genres of music he even recorded a few songs in a studio for fun. He could most definitely carry a tune and could be heard singing out loud, doing karaoke, or making up his own words to any song. Mike was also a musician playing the trumpet in high school and college. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and organs. One of Mike’s hobbies was being a car enthusiast, he enjoyed muscle cars, cars old and new, monster trucks and No Prep and Street racing. Mike could carry a conversation with anyone and everyone. Mike is going to be dearly missed by many and leaves behind a lot of memories for friends and family to cherish.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Services are under the care of Grace Funeral Home.
