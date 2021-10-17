Miguel Villarreal, Sr.
LONG MOTT — Miguel Villarreal, Sr. rode his final ride and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born January 26, 1934 to the late Antonio and Guadalupe Villarreal of Tivoli, Texas. He was the youngest of three sons. Miguel met the love of his life Olivia Partida at a dance hall in Tivoli where he grew up. They were married on June 16, 1952 for 69 wonderful years and had 12 children.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Tivoli on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Tivoli Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Villarreal, Joshua Whitaker, Johnny Fisher, Junior Guajardo, Rick Ortega and Jose Alfredo Ortega.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Miguel Villarreal, Jr., Alfredo Villarreal, Juan Villarreal and Edward Hranicky.
Miguel is survived by his sons Miguel Villarreal, Jr., Alfredo (Opal) Villarreal, Juan (Rosa) Villarreal, Nicolas Villarreal, Frank Villarreal, Paul Ybarra; daughters Patricia (Ramon) Hinojosa, Alice (Enrique) Gonzales, Frances (Tony) Cepeda, Jennifer (Edward) Hranicky; 28 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 26 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Olivia P. Villarreal; son, Jesse Villarreal; daughters, San Juanita Villarreal, Frances Villarreal and Maria Sandoval and brothers, Matias Munoz, Chon Villarreal and Pete Villarreal.
Miguel was a hard working ranch farmer and cowboy like no other. He worked for Whitaker Farms for 50 years where they became like family. Miguel did cattle work, hay baling, farming and ranching. During this time Miguel had earned the respect of many other cowboys and ranchers all around. He was the most kindest, good hearted person who worked long grueling days from sun up to sun down. He never met a stranger that he wouldn’t help. Miguel lived a cowboy life and he lived it well. When Miguel was younger he enjoyed the outdoors by fishing, hunting, and being with his family and friends. He loved going outside to play with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The most memorable times were during the holidays when all his children would come over with their families. Family was very important to him and he loved all of them very much.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
