Mike Angel Delgado
VICTORIA — 1SG (Retired) Mike A. Delgado, age 66, of Katy, Texas earned his angel wings as the sun rose on Sunday April 16, 2023, surrounded by his wife, daughter, and family. He previously lived in Cleveland, Tennessee for 23 years. Mike moved to Katy, Texas in 2021 to begin receiving cancer treatment at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Mike served in the U.S. Army Texas National Guard for 25 years. M&M Mars employed Mike where he was as a process operator and was responsible for making the chocolate in the M&M candies that we all enjoyed. Mike retired from M&M Mars in 2018.
While in high school he played tennis, where he successfully competed and won many tournaments. At the age of 17, Mike enlisted and served his state and country. He looked forward to his training throughout the years. He was a Tank Commander and loved his “Widow Maker” and was always prepared to protect on the front line if necessary. He enjoyed hiking with his friends, reading good books, bird watching, and sitting and relaxing watching John Wayne, Gunsmoke, and other westerns. Mike enjoyed discussing football, baseball, and basketball with his nephews and brothers, as well as cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and the Rockets. In retirement, he enjoyed working on home projects, going to lunch with his retired friends, and traveling with the Westmore Caveman’s Club. Mike loved spending time with his family, taking his dogs for walks, and attending church. He loved traveling to Houston and Victoria to visit family during the summer and holidays.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Jesus M. Delgado; his sister, Elizabeth C. Rodriguez; his brother, Robert Delgado; his brother, Enrique Delgado; his grandparents; and his father-in-law, E. Paul Johnson.
Mike is survived by his wife, Robin A. Delgado; his daughter, Rachel C. Delgado; his mother, Bertha L. Delgado; his siblings: Frank (Carmen) Delgado, Charles Delgado, Jessie (Linda) Delgado, Bertha Torres, Eva (Albert) Sanchez, Elvira Ybarbo, Elsa Gutierrez, Emma (Jose) Sanchez; his brother-in-law, Exsiquio Rodriguez; his sister-in-law, Angelica Delgado; his mother-in-law, Linda Johnson; his brothers-in-laws: Paul (Tiphany) Johnson and Scott (Tina) Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
His pallbearers are Edward Sanchez, Jose Sanchez, Jr., Michael Delgado, Marcus Gutierrez, Joshua Delgado, Adam Molina, Jr., and Eric Delgado.
His honorary pallbearers are Randal F. Delgado, Stephen Delgado, Jason Molina, Alfred Molina, Gabriel Torres, Matthew Torres, and Aaron Trevino.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mike to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. The family would like to thank all the staff, doctors, and nurses at M.D. Anderson that treated and cared for Mike with so much compassion and empathy.
A visitation for Mike will be held Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038. A committal service will occur Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038.
