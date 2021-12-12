Mike Collins
HUDSON, OHIO — Mike Collins passed away after a short illness on December 7, 2021, in Hudson, Ohio. He was born March 4, 1929 in Charleston, West Virginia to Otha Collins and Laura Valera Gourley Collins. Mike married the love of his life, Mae Canterbury Collins, on October 27, 1956 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Mike was predeceased by his wife, Mae, October 21, 2012 after 56 years marriage. This was shortly after relocating to Hudson, Ohio from their home of 47 years in Victoria, Texas on October 7, 2012. Mike is survived by his Brother and Sister in-law Mr. and Mrs. Francis Canterbury and Sister in-law Virginia Lawrence and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was a member of the American Chemical Society, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Tau Beta Pi, and is a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of West Virginia.
Mike received his Chemical Engineering Degree from West Virginia University in 1950 and joined Union Carbide Corporation in the South Charleston, West Virginia. His career began in R&D working on new benzene compounds for the Korean War from 1954 to 1956 he proudly served his military duties as a Chemical Engineer Asst with the Army.
While employed at the Charleston plant he received his Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering in 1960. He transferred to UCC Ponce, Puerto Rico Plant as Plant Superintendent in 1965. In 1967 he transferred to the Union Carbide plant in Seadrift, Texas as Assistant Plant Manager with many assignments over the next 34 years. Mike was known as manufacturing’s “Mr. Polyethylene” in recognition for his key role in every phase of the application UNIPOL technology, manufacturing, scale-up, technology development, and global UNIPOL license advancements. In his extensive Union Carbide career of 51 years, Mike’s excellence in leadership in the development and application of technology in Olefins, Oxide & Glycols, and Polyolefins were recognized Corporate wide. He became UCC’s first Manufacturing Senior Corporate Fellow in 1990.
Mike had many passions in his life. One being his dedicated service to Union Carbide Manufacturing and Technology Development and his lifelong love of trains. His interest in trains led to an extensive collection of model trains. He and Mae enjoyed taking numerous worldwide trips and train tours. Some of his best memories were trips on the “Orient Express”.
Mike retired from Union Carbide April 2001. During his 51 years of dedicated services he provided extensive influence over Union Carbide operations. Mike and Mae took great pride in looking after and guiding their Union Carbide family.
Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The family requests masks be worn. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 4301 MacCorkle Ave. SW, S. Charleston, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in memory of Mike to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.
To leave a special message with the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
