Mike Reinhardt
YOAKUM — Michael Glen “Mike” Reinhardt, 72, surrounded by his loving family, nurse and caretaker, was welcomed to his eternal home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Mike was born on June 22, 1949 in Yoakum to Ervin and Dell (Stubbs) Reinhardt Cox. He graduated from Cuero High School and Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Education. Mike was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.
Mike was an avid sports fan and an outstanding athlete. While playing in high school for the Cuero Gobblers, he broke records in football and track. After a knee injury, he quarterbacked at Wharton Jr. College for a year. With an injury that shattered his football career, he carried on his education at Sam Houston State University.
On July 12, 1975, Mike married Shannon Kuester. They met at Sam Houston State. They spent their first years living in Houston and enjoying their married life and friends before moving back to the small town of Yoakum to settle down and raise a family. In Yoakum, Mike loved hunting, fishing, working in the yard, barbequing, and going to the country with his daughters and buddies. Nature and small-town living were his roots and his true love.
Along with being a loving husband and father, Mike was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on many committees. He was an active member of the Lion’s Club where he was on the board and served as President. Mike volunteered on numerous community activities including Little League, County Line Cemetery, and Hochheim Prairie barbeque cook teams for Yoakum’s annual Tom-Tom Cook Off. As a great provider for his family, Mike worked at Hochheim Prairie for 35 years. He loved his job and co-workers. Many of Mike’s friends have shared fond memories about the prankster/joker he was, to create fun in the work environment.
Mike is survived by his wife Shannon of 46 years, daughters Jill and Meredith Reinhardt, twin brother Bill (Janis) Reinhardt, sister, Sandra (Ronnie) Roecker, brother-in -law, Stan (Ann) Kuester and brother-in-law, Scott (Donna) Kuester, and many nieces and friends.
Preceded in death: his parents and an infant daughter, Jan Reinhardt, and grandparents.
Visitation 10 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Yoakum. Private burial to be held.
Pallbearers: David Barnes, Ronnie Roecker, Scott and Stan Kuester, Bill Reinhardt, Bill Schaaf and Chuck King.
Honorary Pallbearers: Billy Namie, Bobby Heier, Jimmy Mayer, Lion’s Club Members, and employees of Hochheim Prairie.
Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Drost, Nurses Callie Tinsley and Christine Brasher, Nurse Aids, Laura Mikeska, Rose Vega, and Jennifer Jackson, Helping Hearts Sitter Service (our special angels daily care), Kayla White, Shy Ann Tolbert, Janie Mariscal, and Jessica Rodriguez, and Texas Home Health Hospice. We are so grateful for you all!
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1026 E. Gonzales, Tx, 77995 or Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home (361) 293-5656
