MILA GRACE DE LUNA-SAUNDERS YORKTOWN - Mila Grace De Luna- Saunders, 3, of Yorktown, passed away Wed. May 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 8, 2016 in Victoria to Krystan Saunders and John De Luna. Mila was a sweet and loving little girl. She was always happy and smiling no matter what was going on. She loved to look at lights and feel the vibrations from music. Despite her disabilities, it didn't stop her from being in her favorite place which was in the water. Her hands and feet were like toys and she loved playing with them. Mila was always shy at first but once she got to know you, she was all smiles and laughs. She was a precious angel and it was her time to go home. She's breathing easy now and finally able to walk and run like we prayed she would do here on earth one day. She was a fighter her whole life and gave strength to everyone around her. Since her work on earth is complete, she blessed her family with three years they weren't supposed to have with her. She will always be our "Miracle Blessing". She is survived by her parents, grandparents Ronnie Sr. and Kindra Saunders, and Terry and Betty Valchar, and Joe Luis De Luna, great grandparents Mary Lee Saunders, Cecil Franke, Mary Pharis and Amador De Luna. She is preceded in death by great grandparents David Saunders, Barbara Franke, Kenneth Pharis, James and Shirley Utesey and Sophia De Luna. Pallbearers will be Dennis Saunders, Ronnie Saunders Jr., Regan Saunders and Steven Buesing Jr. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or donor's choice. Due to the current health and safety situation, there will be a private family graveside service. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas, 361-564-2900.
