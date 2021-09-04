Milburn Leon Alexander
YORKTOWN — Milburn L. Alexander “Bid Alec” was called home to his heavenly family on Sept. 2, 2021. He was born Aug. 22, 1927 in Dale, TX to the late Oland and Ruby Alexander. He was the oldest sibling of three and grew up on the family farm right outside of Lockhart, TX. He grew up working on steam rigs and went away to join the Army during World War II, where he honorably served as a Rifleman. After his honorable discharge he came home and married the love of his life Edna Mae Davis on Nov. 28, 1945. They were blessed with two sons Michael L. (Mary Catherine) Alexander and David W. (Kathryn Howard) Alexander. He was a loving husband, devoted father, kind and patient grandfather, great grandfather, and devout Christian: serving as a long-standing deacon at the First Baptist Church in Yorktown.
He is survived by his granddaughters Stephanie Williams and Corina (Gregory) Turner, great grandchildren Ashton Williams, Devyn and Hailey Turner, Evan and Ian Alexander and great-great granddaughter Aya Gray Kelley.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Edna Alexander, sons Michael (Mary Catherine) and David (Kathryn Howard) Alexander, brother Horace Alexander, sister Jewel and his grandson Clayton M. Alexander.
Visitation 10-11 am Sun. Sept. 5, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Stephanie Williams, Corina Turner, Ashton Williams, Gregory Turner, Hailey Turner and Devyn Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Evan and Ian Alexander.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
