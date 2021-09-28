Mildred Halsey
Abrameit
VICTORIA — Mildred Halsey Abrameit passed away on September 25, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1922 to the late Freddie and Tonie Kolle Schmidt. She grew up a country girl, working cattle and helping to raise her siblings. She met and married F.G. (Frog) Halsey on June 27, 1939 and had two daughters, Sherilyn (Calton) Arnecke and Darla (Ken) Sifford. She lost Frog in May 1976 and after several years reconnected and married an old childhood friend, Elder Abrameit and her family grew with Glen (Michelle) Abrameit, Evelyn Abrameit Baldwin (partner - Steve Moore) and Gail (Todd) Gilleland.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents and husbands; three brothers, Nelson (Sonny) Schmidt, Williard Schmidt, Bobby Schmidt; and two unnamed sisters.
She is survived by her daughters and step children; grandchildren, Kelly (Terese) Arnecke, Stacy (John) Hickman, Cory Sifford, Brent (Diana) Sifford, Matthew (Michelle) Abrameit, Lisa (Justin) Whisenant and Jordan Baldwin; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Arnecke, John Hickman, Cory Sifford, Brent Sifford, Matthew Abrameit, and Corbin Sifford. Honorary Pallbearers are Madeline Arnecke, Elizabeth Arnecke, Stella Hickman, Eleanor Abrameit, Rossalyn Abrameit, Lyla Whisenant, Brad Foss, and Mark Jolly.
Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Nagel Road, Victoria, TX on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11 a.m.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Twin Pines for the care they provided over the past five years and also for the care that was provided by DeTar Hospital ICU Staff and Harbor Hospice.
Donations may be made to Harbor Hospice - Victoria or Zion Lutheran Church Pew Fund in Mission Valley.
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (9)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (6)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- 'I'm in their corner': Victoria criminal justice activist pushes envelope for indigent defendants (2)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Fatal shooting at Victoria apartments occurred during home invasion, police say (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Learning to Soar: Local glider pilots aim to make the sport more accessible to youth (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever been scammed on social media?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.