Mildred Halsey Abrameit
Mildred Halsey
Abrameit
VICTORIA — Mildred Halsey Abrameit passed away on September 25, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1922 to the late Freddie and Tonie Kolle Schmidt. She grew up a country girl, working cattle and helping to raise her siblings. She met and married F.G. (Frog) Halsey on June 27, 1939 and had two daughters, Sherilyn (Calton) Arnecke and Darla (Ken) Sifford. She lost Frog in May 1976 and after several years reconnected and married an old childhood friend, Elder Abrameit and her family grew with Glen (Michelle) Abrameit, Evelyn Abrameit Baldwin (partner - Steve Moore) and Gail (Todd) Gilleland.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents and husbands; three brothers, Nelson (Sonny) Schmidt, Williard Schmidt, Bobby Schmidt; and two unnamed sisters.
She is survived by her daughters and step children; grandchildren, Kelly (Terese) Arnecke, Stacy (John) Hickman, Cory Sifford, Brent (Diana) Sifford, Matthew (Michelle) Abrameit, Lisa (Justin) Whisenant and Jordan Baldwin; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Arnecke, John Hickman, Cory Sifford, Brent Sifford, Matthew Abrameit, and Corbin Sifford. Honorary Pallbearers are Madeline Arnecke, Elizabeth Arnecke, Stella Hickman, Eleanor Abrameit, Rossalyn Abrameit, Lyla Whisenant, Brad Foss, and Mark Jolly.
Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Nagel Road, Victoria, TX on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11 a.m.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Twin Pines for the care they provided over the past five years and also for the care that was provided by DeTar Hospital ICU Staff and Harbor Hospice.
Donations may be made to Harbor Hospice - Victoria or Zion Lutheran Church Pew Fund in Mission Valley.
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

