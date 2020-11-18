Grissom
She was born March 13, 1918 to Hart and Eva Goode Hollan. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.
Survivors: grandchildren, Deborah Newby, Ramona Broussard, Tammy Sayre and Dandy Kloesel (Alan); five great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; sister, Faye Evans; brother, Wayne Hollan; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, William Grissom; daughters, Shirley Hagar and Penelope Sims; grandson, Donald Dwayne Fontenot; sisters, Sybil Northcutt, Letha Mae Deiss, Ruby Nickel, Lillian Phillips and Joyce Belville
Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. Buddy Means officiating. Burial Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hebron Cemetery Association.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
