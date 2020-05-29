MILDRED J. JOHNSTON VICTORIA - Mildred J. Johnston, 84, of Victoria, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a one year battle with cancer. She was born August 19, 1935 in Goliad County to the late Nathaniel (N.P.) and Annie Fromme Karnei. Mildred was the bookkeeper and office manager of Regional Medical Laboratory for over 30 years. She was a long-time active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church where she loved participating in the choir and the women's group. She loved country music and never missed the local Country Opry shows. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Kurtis Krueger and wife Debbie of Victoria, Myron Krueger and wife Marla of Fort Worth; sister Ruth Baacke of Goliad, six grandchildren, Casey (Donny) Shellenbarger, Wade (Leigh'Ann) Krueger, Lauren (Justin) Redd, Mandi (Greg) Dundas, Mitchell Krueger (fiance Jeannie Peterson), and Amy Oglesby and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Johnston in 2000 and a son Terrell Dean Krueger in 1957. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with the service to begin at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Lalahery "La" Andriamihaja officiating. Burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery will follow the service. Mrs. Johnston's pallbearers will be Wade Krueger, Mitchell Krueger, Garrett Baacke, Donny Shellenbarger, Justin Redd and Greg Dundas. Memorials may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Debt Retirement Fund, 4102 N. Ben Jordan Street, Victoria, Tx 77901 or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E Locust, Victoria, Tx 77901. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel. com
