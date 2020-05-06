MILDRED DARLENE LONG VICTORIA - Mildred "Darlene" Long, of Victoria, Texas entered into eternal rest Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 79, after a courageous battle with respiratory failure, leaving behind her beloved family. Darlene was born on October 2, 1940 in San Saba County, TX to Paul Lehman Rawls and Mildred Maureen Rawls. Darlene married her high-school sweetheart, James "Alton" Long, on April 4, 1958, and together they moved to Austin, TX, where they began their 60-year marriage. Throughout her life, Darlene had a special talent for turning strangers into friends by striking up a conversation. She loved meeting new people, visiting new places, and taking road trips, but most of all, she loved tending to her children and grandchildren, following them throughout the years to the baseball field, the basketball court, the football field, the Stock Show barn, the gym, the swimming pool, the runway, and beyond, cheering for them and coaching from the sidelines. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Kevin Janak; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Cheri Long; sister, Paula (Joe) Salahi; brother, Larry (Karen) Rawls; grandchildren, Jamey (Farah) Janak, Jeremy Janak, Travis Long, and Eric Long; great granddaughters, Finley, Kendall, and Avery Janak; nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Al and her parents. Serving as pallbearers are Jamey Janak, Jeremy Janak, Travis Long, Eric Long, Rick Grace and Joe Nunez. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, with funeral services officiated by Senior Pastor Les Cole beginning at 10:00 am at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Entombment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Grace Memorial Chapel. To leave a comforting message or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, LifePointe Fellowship or donor's choice. Darlene's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the compassionate Dr. Ty Meyer, the nurses and caretakers at Dornburg Center, the vigilant Dr. Sam Copeland, the nurses in the PAM unit at Citizens Medical Center, and to April Leita, of PAM, who remained by Darlene's side when her family was unable to visit due to COVID19. Grace Memorial Chapel will follow the minimum recommended health protocols in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's issued Executive Order No. GA-18 relating to COVID-19.
