Mildred Louise Cook Vaughn, age 88 of Rowlett, TX, passed away August 5, 2020. She was born March 2, 1932, in Nacogdoches, TX, to Ellis Johnson and Lottie Elizabeth (Christian) Cook. Mildred married the love of her life, Calvin Coolidge Vaughn, in 1950. She was a devoted homemaker and loved taking care of her family. Mildred is survived by Martha Elizabeth (Liz) Lienemann of Inez, TX, and children Lezlea Ann Lienemann and Sonny Brian Lienemann, and granddaughter Carleigh Lienemann; Leslie Neal Vaughn and wife Tammie of Sweeny, TX, and children Calvin James (CJ) Vaughn, Haley Elise Vaughn, Samuel Wyatt Vaughn, and grandchildren Lilah and Colin; Randy Calvin Vaughn and wife Jacqueline of Victoria, TX, and children Austin Lee Vaughn, Kendra Schafer, Devin Fowler and April Cavazos, and grandchildren Ariah, Noah, Jase, Jaxxon, Alexis, Henley and one on the way; Sheri Vaughn Ressman and husband Jeff of Rowlett, TX, and son Eric, and grandchild Graceleigh and one on the way; siblings Frances, Melvin and Jeanette; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, her son-in-law Herbert (Sonny) Lienemann Jr., and siblings Arlin, Ellis (Man), James, Howard, Eunice (Doocie), Aleene, Gladys and Wayne. Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm Friday, August 14, 2020, at Rest Haven Funeral Home - Rowlett Location, followed by visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This service will be live streamed. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks required. The graveside service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, August 15, at Holleman Cemetery in Oak Flats, TX. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
