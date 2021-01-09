Mildred Machacek
SHINER — Mildred Machacek, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born October 11, 1941 in Shiner to Joseph and Christina (Hundl) Tesar.
After graduation from St. Ludmila Academy, she worked as a sales clerk For French’s and Winn’s Stores for the next 30 years. She ended her work career with Kaspar Wire Works after 13 years. Mildred was a devoted member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, and KJZT #5 for over 50 years. She was also a member of KJT #20 of Shiner in which she was president for 10 years and a sales representative for 40 years. She spent all her spare time quilting and always provided quilts for the church action. She married her beloved Edwin J. Machacek on August 5, 1967. They made their home at Shiner and enjoyed the next 53 years together.
Survivors are her husband, Edwin Machacek and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by her Father in 1988, her mother in 1984; sisters, Angeline Laqua in 1997 and Mary Ann DeBord in 2017 and brother, Daniel Tesar in 2015.
Visitation 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Mask and social distancing requested.
Rosary 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are her nephews, Keith and Ryan Machacek, Kevin and Patrick Laqua, Brian DeBord and Eric Kocian.
Memorials may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church or Catholic School.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
