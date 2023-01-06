Mildred Marie
Muschalek
EDNA — Mildred Marie Muschalek, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born in Hillje, Texas on June 8, 1932, to the late Edward Holub and Hattie Huvar Holub.
Mildred was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She worked for Edna ISD as the Food Service Director for many years. Her homemade recipes for peanut butter bars and pizza are still passed around today. With her summers off, she would sit with her grandkids and take them on vacations with Papaw. She loved her road-trips, especially traveling to watch her grandkids play sports. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters. You could find her on Wednesdays helping make peanut butter sandwiches for CCD. She would spend many mornings on her porch reciting her rosary and listening her birds. Her evenings were normally spent watching football games with a Dr Pepper in hand.
Mildred is survived by her daughters, Monica Valenzuela of Edna, Paula Muschalek of Edna, Renee Johnson (Russell) of Edna and Cheryl Salziger (Kyle) of Victoria; sons, John Muschalek (Lori) of Edna, Ronnie Muschalek (Cynthia) of El Toro and Thomas Muschalek (Christy) of Edna; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one brother Michael (Pat) Holub of El Campo, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Paul Muschalek; her parents, Edward and Hattie Holub; her brothers, Edward Holub and Eugene Holub.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Muschalek, Scott Muschalek, Jace Muschalek, Brandon Muschalek, Kyle Muschalek, Jeremy Johnson, David Valenzuela, and Tyler Muschalek.
Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, Texas. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Red Bluff Cemetery in Lolita, Texas. Father Michael Petering will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mildred’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
