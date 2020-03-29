MILDRED GRANNY WILEMON YOAKUM - Mildred "Granny" Wilemon, 92, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born June 9, 1927 in Denver, Colorado to Boone and Cora (Walker) Barnett. She was member of New Life Baptist Church and was a secretary, retiring from Yoakum Packing Co., where she became known as "Granny" to everyone. Survivors are her daughters, Linda Kroeker (Jim) of Weatherford, OK. and Anita Frers of Yoakum; son Jimmy Wilemon of Yoakum; 7 grandchildren, Rick Spain (Heather), Steve Spain (Jeanie), Jerry Spain, Chris Frers (Stacy), Mike Frers (Stephanie), Colby Wilemon and Austen Wilemon; 23 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Freemon Wilemon; daughter, Connie Herring. Visitation 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Graveside Service at 2 p.m., at Yoakum Restland Mausoleum with Rev. Adam Jaquez officiating. The Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorials may be given to the mission program at New Life Baptist Church. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656
