Mildred Williams Loos
VICTORIA — Mildred Williams Loos, 95, lovingly known as “Millie”, passed from this earth, May 3rd, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Monday, May 9th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home at 2401 Houston Highway. A funeral service will be held at 10:00AM, Tuesday, May 10th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Stroud, Raymond Williams, Joey Lee, Alec Ybarra, Bill Cotton and Bobby Gestner. Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Zeplin, Kirk Loos, Tyson Loos and all her 29 grandchildren.
Millie was born August 16, 1926, in Saddle, Arkansas to the late Benjamin “Shorty” Theodore and Carrie Hackworth Holloway. Millie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was most recently a member of Parkway Church. Millie’s love for people interaction made her an excellent hostess and waitress. She worked as a waitress for several of the older establishments in the Victoria area like, “The Flamingo,” “The Manhattan”, and “Towne Grill”. Millie also had a 27-year career with “The Holiday Inn”, as their Manager of Sales and Catering. She loved to work and be around people so much that even after retiring she worked another 13 years at Sam’s Club, as a demo lady, feeding all those she encountered the newest tasty treats. Millie owned the “Country Inn,” which gave senior folks a place to relax and have a good cold beer. Enjoying a good cold Coor’s Light or a tasty ice cream cone was on the top of her list any time she could. Millie was always up for a getaway to Las Vegas or Louisiana to play the slot machines and roaming the casinos. She created many memories with a lot of family and friends. Millie’s spunk and zeal for life will be deeply missed.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, BT and Carrie Holloway; her husbands, R.M. Williams and Robert L. Loos; siblings, Bill Holloway, Boyd Holloway, Bob Holloway, and twin infant sisters.
Millie leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons; Larry Stroud and wife, Delores, Garry Stroud and wife, Kathy, and Jerry Williams and wife, Lila; stepsons, Kirk Loos and wife, Imelda, and Tyson Loos and his wife, Pam; 29 grandchildren; 12 greatgrandchildren with two more on the way, who will miss their “MamMaw” very much; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Millie’s family would like to give a special thank you to Angel Arms Manor and Martha Espinoza for their loving care, Harbor Hospice, and Dr. Mehran Nezhad.
Those wishing to make memorial donations in Millie’s honor can do so to Harbor Hospice or the their charity of choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and service under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- I’m still angry (7)
- New Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Victoria (3)
- Couple gets national attention for crafts after betting on themselves (2)
- At least 70 immigrants found in back of tractor-trailer in Jackson County (2)
- Letter: Everyone should have the right to vote (2)
- Letter: Klacman wants to repair school (1)
- Letter: Title 42 needs to remain in place (1)
- Marion Lorraine "M. L." Sims (1)
- Victoria County commissioners OK salary comparison with neighbors (1)
- Experiencing the outdoors plays an important part of an Episcopal education (1)
- Sandra L. Flores (1)
- Jury acquits Refugio officer in infant pepper spraying trial (1)
- Handful of Latino businesses spark more interest in downtown Victoria (1)
- Virginia Callan Welder (1)
- Letter: Property appraisal increasing on unlivable home (1)
- Property tax assessments jump for many homeowners (1)
- Heads up high Democrats (13)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (2)
- CAROL FRITZ (1)
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote Saturday?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.