Millie Lev
VICTORIA — Millie Marie (Turek) Lev, age 86 passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary to begin at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 2PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, with entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Millie was born August 24,1935 in Yoakum, Texas to the late Albina Targac Turek and John J. Turek. She was the biggest San Antonio Spurs fan. Nothing came in between her and watching a game. She enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar in her early years. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and enjoyed going to their events. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed.
Millie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Franklin Lev; sons, Michael Lev (Jacquelyn) and Rodney Lev (Cheryl); daughters, Kimberly Crum (Mike) and Paula Morgan (Jack); sister, Dorothy Michalec; grandchildren, Dameon Lev, Justin Lev, Tori Lev, Tessa Lev, Morgan Lumaye, Logan Fitzgerald, Courtney Lev, Ashley Domaschk, Brittney Ayers, Erica Gale, Devin Austin, Danielle Montgomery, Kaitlyn Morgan and Hailee Morgan; along with 14 great-grandchildren.
Millie was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Jean Lev; father, John J. Turek; mother, Albina Targac Turek; brother, Johnnie Turek; and sister, Rose Ann Lockstedt.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
