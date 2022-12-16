Milton Arthur
Killebrew
VICTORIA — Milton Killebrew filed his final flight plan on December 13, 2022 and slipped the surly bonds of Earth to Heaven. Milton was a lifelong resident of Victoria, Texas and a pillar of the community that he loved. Milton was born on September 2, 1932 in Victoria, TX to James A. Killebrew and Artie Fellers (née) and grew up in Fannin, TX, graduating as Valedictorian from Goliad High School in 1947 at the age of 15 and from Victoria College in 1950. Milton and his wife, Betty Ammerman (née) Killebrew were the owners of Killebrew, Inc. for over 40 years. He was loved and respected by all that knew him. He married Elizabeth Ammerman on November 15, 1951 while serving in the United States Air Force and they lived in Anchorage, AK before returning to Victoria in September 1953.
Milton and Betty were the parents of four children, Pamela Hill (Bobby), David Killebrew (Janet), Elizabeth Freyer (Jack), and Christie Carroll (Steve). Grandchildren are Ryan Hill, Randy Hill, Patrick Killebrew, Stuart Killebrew, Scott Wakefield, Katie Killebrew, Luke Wakefield, Emily Carroll, Olivia Glascoe, Brenham Carroll, and Sahara Carroll. Great grandchildren are Kellen Killebrew, Morris Killebrew, James Wakefield, Owen Wakefield, and Milton Wakefield.
Milton is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, his parents, his in-laws, and brother-in-law Joe Ammerman.
Milton’s passions included piloting his own Cessna and Mooney planes, photography, and shooting. Milton and Betty were active members of the First United Methodist church serving on several committees and were instrumental in bringing the Walk to Emmaus movement to South Texas. Milton was active in various associations including Jaycees, Victoria Chamber of Commerce (Director), Victoria Economic Development Corporation (Member), Texas Automobile Dealers Association (Area Director), Victoria Airport Commission (Chairman), Methodist Children’s Home (Director), National Chrysler Dealer Council, and Northside Rotary Club.
Pallbearers are Ryan Hill, Randy Hill, Patrick Killebrew, Stuart Killebrew, Scott Wakefield, and Luke Wakefield. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Robert and Sara Johnson, Barbara Ammerman, Jack Freyer, Bobby Hill, Steve Carroll, Janet Killebrew, Katie Killebrew, Emily Carroll, Olivia Glascoe, DeQuay Glascoe, Brenham Carroll, Sahara Carroll, Amy Wakefield, Jessica Wakefield, Bobby Jacob, Eli Amador, Kathy Valdez, Elizabeth Comacho, Juana Aguirre, Romelia Gonzalez, and all former employees of Killebrew, Inc.
Visitation will be Friday, December 16th at 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church, 407 Bridge St., Victoria, TX, with services following at 2:00pm. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Victoria College Foundation Elizabeth Killebrew Memorial Endowment, 2200 E. Red River St, Suite 100, Victoria, TX 77901, Friends of the Port O’Connor Library, P.O. Box 497, Port O’Connor, TX 77982 or First United Methodist Church, Victoria.
