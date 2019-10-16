MILTON A. BITTERLY CUERO - Milton A. Bitterly, 82, of Cuero passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1936 in Cuero to the late Robert Joseph and Leona Josephine Arnold Bitterly. Milton married the love of his life, Kathleen A. Jacob, in 1964. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher. Milton enjoyed spending time with his family and was known by those he loved as Uncle Piggy. Milton is survived by his sisters, Sandra Bitterly of Cuero and Jeanette Bluntzer (Arthur Lewis) of Goliad. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Bitterly. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Freund Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, 10 a.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Meyersville with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers include Tom Pantel, Bobby Bitterly, Ryan Bitterly, Reed Bitterly, Bryon Pantel, Arlen Seiler, and Clayton Rickman. Honorary pallbearers include Robby Bitterly, Michael Rath, Jerry Rath, Clem Waskow, Gus Leck, Charlie Schlinke, Garrett Ohrt, Clay Ohrt, Carl West, and all nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Meyersville Catholic Cemetery Association. You may sign the guest book and send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

