MILTON DAVID BLUHM VICTORIA - Milton David Bluhm, 79, passed away on Monday, June 15th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19th at 2:00pm at Grace Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Milton was born October 1st, 1940 in Runge, Texas to the late William and Hilda Bluhm. He attended college at Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas and received a bachelor's degree in Engineering. After college, he joined the United States Army and attended jump school. He received a diploma of completion from the Signal Officer Basic Course for the U.S. Army Southeastern Signal School at Fort Gordan, GA in 1964. He was honorably discharged on October 31, 1970. He was a high school football referee for 43 years and was a member of SFOA in North Carolina and then joined TASO while in Texas. He was the Assistant City Engineer for the city of Fayetteville, NC from 1967 until 1981. He became a registered professional engineer in the State of Texas on July 15, 1981. In 1983, he registered with the State of Texas Board of Professional Land Surveyors and is still an active member. He then went to work with Balusek-Frankson Engineering until his retirement in 2008. He continued doing engineering/surveying work until January 2020. Even in sickness he was still working in the hospital and completed several projects. Milton also participated in MathCounts for 30years; passing on his knowledge and love of math to the next generation. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hilda Bluhm; and his brother, Gene Bluhm. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Bluhm; his children, David Wayne, Lisa Gayle Bluhm Duffield (Jeff), Barbara Ann Bluhm Calhoun, and Deborah Kay Bluhm (Donald); grandchildren, Heather Duffield Feliciano (Derek), Jennifer Lynn Tovar Kuykendall (Benjamin), Brandon Joseph Duffield (Victoria), Danica Elise Stewart; great-grandchildren, Connie Reese Kuykendall, Judith Mae Kuykendall and Connor Adam Duffield; brothers, Hilbert Bluhm and Melvin Bluhm (Diana); along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
