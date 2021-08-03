Milton James Matula
INEZ — Milton James Matula, 91 of Inez, passed away peacefuly, Saturday, July 31, 2021, with his family at his side. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Tuesday, August 3rd from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with a rosary to be recited at 6:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. Graveside service will be at 10:30AM Wednesday, August 4th at Shillerville Cemetery in Wood Hi. Procession from the funeral home will begin at 10:00AM.
A native Texan, Milton was born in the Wood Hi area, July 22, 1930 to the late James and Steffie Zak Matula. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Milton always had a love of the land working as a farmer and in the oilfield for many years. Milton married his love, Edna Mae Kabela, June 17, 1961. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, James and Steffie Matula; two brothers, George and Henry Matula; his sister, Lillie Mae Matula; brothers-in-law, Alfred Horelka, Edward Kabela, and Johnny Kabela; his inlaws, Fred and Lydia Kabela.
Milton leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of over 60 years, Edna Matula; children, Joy Sternadel and husband, Monte, Fred Matula and wife, Angela and Tammy Matula; sister, Eleanora Conti and husband, Joe, Jr.; grandchildren, Megan Sternadel, Jace Sternadel, Matthew Matula, and Sara Matula; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Kabela, Ingrid Kabela and Evelyn Horelka; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be sent to the Shillerville Cemetery Association.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes.
